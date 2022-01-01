Tatiana Maslany reveals she's married to Brendan Hines

Tatiana Maslany has secretly tied the knot with her boyfriend Brendan Hines.

The Orphan Black star announced that she was married to the Locke & Key actor during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday.

"My actual big news is that I got married," she said, before joking, "Nobody knows! So don't tell anyone!"

Calling Brendan "a wonderful guy", the 36-year-old explained why she hadn't revealed her happy news before: "There's certain things you wanna kinda keep private. But we felt like you were the right person to tell it to."

The She-Hulk: Attorney at Law actress didn't divulge exactly when they got married but noted that the ceremony was small due to Covid-19 concerns.

Tatiana shared that their big day went "very well", except for their dog Earl losing the rings in a field during a photoshoot before the service. She explained that the rings were kept in a little box around Earl's neck and shared a photo of the moment when Earl's ring box is wide open and empty.

"We look down and we're like, 'Hey Earl, oh no, Earl!' and then we found the rings... in this field of sheep and Brendan saw them... There was a lot of dodging (sheep poo) and thankfully they had missed (any)," she commented.

Tatiana and Brendan made their red carpet debut as a couple in April. However, fans first wondered if they were in a relationship back in December 2020, reports Just Jared.