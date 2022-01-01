Police officials close investigation into Anne Heche car crash

Los Angeles detectives have closed their investigation into Anne Heche's car accident.

The Donnie Brasco actress was declared legally brain dead on Friday after being in a coma as a result of injuries sustained in a car crash in Mar Vista, Los Angeles on 5 August. She was 53.

While officials from the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) were investigating the accident, which saw Heche's car and a neighbouring property become engulfed in flames, they issued a statement on Saturday announcing that the case was closed.

"As of today, there will be no further investigative efforts made in this case," a spokesperson commented. "Any information or records that have been requested prior to this turn of events will still be collected as they arrive as a matter of formalities and included in the overall case. When a person suspected of a crime expires, we do not present for filing consideration."

A representative announced last Thursday that Heche had drugs in her system at the time of the collision and was under investigation for driving under the influence.

Preliminary testing on a sample of her blood "revealed the presence of drugs".

While Heche was declared dead on Friday, doctors were able to keep her heart beating so OneLegacy Foundation officials could find matches for organ donation.

Editors at TMZ have reported that the actress will be removed from life support on Sunday afternoon.