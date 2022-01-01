Anne Heche receives Honour Walk as life support machine is switched off

Anne Heche received the organ donor Honour Walk on Sunday as her life support machine was switched off.



The Another World star was taken off life support on 14 August after a fatal car crash nine days earlier.



ET Canada reports that Heche’s car was driving at high speed in West Los Angeles when it crashed into a residence. A representative for the actress reported that Heche had suffered a severe anoxic brain injury, as well as pulmonary injuries and burns.



Heche was in a coma and receiving treatment for her injuries until 12 August, when she was declared ‘brain dead’, or legally dead under California law.



She remained on life support to keep her heart beating until a match was found for organ donation. A representative for Heche’s family informed CNN on Sunday that a match had been found, and her life support would be turned off.



According to Us Weekly, hospital staff performed a ceremony called the Honour Walk for the actress. The ceremony involves staff lining the path and paying their respects to the deceased from an organ donor’s hospital room to the operating room.



Since 53-year-old Heche’s passing, stars including Robert DeNiro and her ex partners Ellen DeGeneres and James Tupper have paid tribute to the actress.



DeNiro wrote in a statement to Deadline: “I’m very sad to hear of the tragic passing of Anne Heche. She was a wonderful actress and I enjoyed working with her tremendously in Wag the Dog.”