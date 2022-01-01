Millie Bobby Brown studying for university degree

Millie Bobby Brown is adding another string to her bow as she enrolls at Purdue University.

While speaking to Allure Magazine, the 18-year-old revealed she is studying for a Human Services degree at the Indiana institute.

Millie, who rose to fame starring in Indiana-set sci-fi smash hit Stranger Things, specified that she’s enrolled as an online student, describing the course as “about the system and how to help young people”.

Purdue University’s website outlines that the Human Services degree is a course “designed to provide students with basic knowledge in human development and family studies, skills for working with people in service agencies, and program evaluation skills”.

Elsewhere in the interview, Millie spoke on her skincare line Florence by Mills and her work as Goodwill Ambassador for UNICEF.

She shared her message as a UNICEF ambassador: “Young girls deserve an education. Young people everywhere deserve equal rights. (You) deserve to love the people that you want to love. Be the people that you want to be and achieve the dreams that you want to achieve.”