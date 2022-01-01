Michelle Yeoh receives honorary Doctorate Of Fine Arts from the American Film Institute

Michelle Yeoh is the recipient of an honorary Doctorate of Fine Arts from the American Film Institute.



In a ceremony at Hollywood’s TCL Chinese Theatre over the weekend, the Crazy Rich Asians star received the honour.



During her acceptance speech, Yeoh poked fun at her mother’s career expectations for her.



“You have made my mother the happiest mother in the world today,” she told the Institute. “I think now she actually thinks I’m an adult with a real job. I had to keep telling her, ‘I’m not a real doctor, I don’t write prescriptions, mom.’ But she can go around telling everyone, ‘My daughter is a doctor’.”



The actress' Everything Everywhere All At Once co-directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert presented Yeoh with the honorary degree.



Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Scheinert said of the 60-year-old's participation in his absurdist comedy-drama: “I think we underestimated just how risky the script was for her... We’d find ourselves on set and and see Michelle putting her wiggly hot dog fingers covered with condiments into Jamie Lee Curtis’ mouth - if you haven’t seen our movie, that happens in our movie - and we were like, ‘That’s brave.’”



Kwan added, “We’ve seen her, obviously, like do a motorcycle jump onto a moving train and that’s really cool,” to which Scheinert jokingly replied, “I think what she did in our movie is braver.”