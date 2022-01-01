William Shatner filmed space trip for upcoming documentary about his life

William Shatner has revealed his trip to space was filmed for a forthcoming documentary about his life.

The Star Trek actor became the oldest person to go into space in October when he and three other passengers travelled in a fully automated rocket made by Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin space travel company. The trip lasted around ten minutes before returning to Earth.

In an interview with Britain's Sunday Times, the 91-year-old revealed that he captured the journey for an upcoming documentary. The project will feature footage from the experience and also reflect on his childhood and his 70-year acting career.

The actor also shared that his children tried to persuade him not to make the space trip because they thought it was "too dangerous", however, his grandchildren thought the idea was "so cool".

Discussing his journey, Shatner told the publication that the trip made him realise how much society is "gambling" with the planet.

"When I went up there and I could see the curvature of the Earth and the vast blackness surrounding it, it really hit home how much we don't know and how we're gambling with our planet," he said. "I couldn't help but think about the terrible burden that Clive, my two-year-old great-grandchild, is facing when he gets older."

A release date for the documentary has yet to be announced.