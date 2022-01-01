Jordan Peele has 'ideas' for his next film

Jordan Peele has "a few ideas" for his next movie.

The 43-year-old director's latest film 'Nope' has surpassed the $100 million mark at the US box office and he revealed that he started thinking of details for his next movie, although he intends to take some time out watching other movies first.

Speaking to Empire, Jordan said: "I don't know what's next, there are a few ideas percolating. I need to kind of sink into the world a little bit and allow the world to sort of tell me which one is the next one.

"So that's what my next couple of months will be spent doing... Sitting, watching, waiting, looking at my coffee. If you watch good films you'll get inspired, even if it has nothing to do with anything you want to do.

"That will work for me. Sometimes the inspiration comes instantly, and sometimes it comes in a long time. I do need to do some watching and listening, can't just be always expressing yourself. You've got to listen."

Peele previously revealed that he planned to release four social thrillers over the decade and he always wants humans to be at the centre of his work.

The 'Get Out' director explained: "The best and scariest monsters in the world are human beings and what we are capable of especially when we get together.

"I've been working on these premises about these different social demons, these innately human monsters that are woven into the fabric of how we think and how we interact, and each one of my movies is going to be about a different one of these social demons."