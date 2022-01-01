Bryce Dallas Howard was paid 'so much less' than Chris Pratt for Jurassic World movies

Bryce Dallas Howard has revealed she was paid "so much less" than Chris Pratt for the Jurassic World sequel movies.



Back in May 2018, editors at Variety reported that the actress was paid $8 million (£6.6 million) to appear as Claire Dearing in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, while her co-star Pratt received $10 million (£8.2 million) to portray Owen Grady.



But in a new interview for Insider, Howard claimed there was actually a much wider pay gap between herself and Pratt.



"The reports were so interesting because I was paid so much less than the reports even said, so much less," she told the outlet. "When I started negotiating for Jurassic, it was 2014, and it was a different world, and I was at a great disadvantage. And, unfortunately, you have to sign up for three movies, and so your deals are set."



Howard went on to share how she discussed the issue with Pratt and he backed her when it came to receiving equal pay on other opportunities related to the dinosaur franchise.



"Whenever there was an opportunity to move the needle on stuff that hadn't been already negotiated, like a (video) game or a (theme park) ride, he literally told me: 'You guys don't even have to do anything. I'm gonna do all the negotiating. We're gonna be paid the same, and you don't have to think about this, Bryce,'" the 41-year-old recalled. "I love him so much for doing that. I really do, because I've been paid more for those kinds of things than I ever was for the movie."



Howard reprised her role in Jurassic World Dominion, the third and final film in the Jurassic World trilogy, which was released in June.



Debate over the gender pay gap in Hollywood was sparked in late 2017 when it was reported that Mark Wahlberg had been paid $1.5 million (£1.2 million) for reshoots on crime-thriller All the Money in the World, while Michelle Williams received $1,000 (£800).