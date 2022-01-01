Kellan Lutz is a father-of-two

Kellan Lutz is a new dad.

The Twilight actor and his wife Brittany Gonzales announced on Monday that they have welcomed their second child together - a baby boy named Kasen.

"Our son is here! Kasen Lane Lutz born 8/10 at 8:52AM. 8lbs 11oz. 21.5" long. We are in love and soaking up all the baby cuddles," they wrote in a joint post alongside a montage of photos of their new arrival.

Kellan and Brittany also shared that their 17-month-old daughter Ashtyn and dog Koda have adjusted well.

"Ashtyn loves her baby brother, Koda is the sweetest, most gentle dog big sis ever, and mama and baby are doing well," they continued. "This big boy eats around the clock and is gearing up to be built like Hercules like his daddy. Thanks for all the love and prayers! We are SO blessed and in love and can't believe that God has given us another precious gift!"

Kellan and Brittany married in November 2017.