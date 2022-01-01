Chrissy Teigen ready for baby bump to be 'huge already'

Chrissy Teigen is looking forward to her baby bump getting "huge".

The TV personality revealed in February that she was undergoing in vitro fertilisation (IVF) treatments in a bid to get pregnant, and earlier this month, she announced that she and husband John Legend are expecting another child.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Chrissy showcased her growing belly with a mirror selfie.

"The in-between stage is my least fun stage. just be huge already please !!!!" she wrote in the caption, before referencing the way her hairstylist Irinel de Leo´n was attempting to hide in the background of the snap. "Also very much love @hairinel in this pic. don't worry we can't see you!!"

Chrissy and All of Me singer John, 43, are parents to daughter Luna, six, and four-year-old son Miles.

However, the star suffered a devastating stillbirth in September 2020, a few months after she announced she was pregnant with her third child, a boy they planned to name Jack.

In her pregnancy announcement on 3 August, Chrissy shared that she had experienced a "blur of emotions" in the past few months, but insisted "joy has filled our home and hearts again".

The 36-year-old has not announced the baby's sex or due date.