Jennifer Coolidge insists 'bend and snap' move from Legally Blonde doesn't work

Jennifer Coolidge "totally disagrees" with the iconic "bend and snap" move from Legally Blonde.



In an interview for Deadline, The White Lotus actress was asked about the memorable scene in the 2001 movie, in which Reese Witherspoon's Elle Woods uses the technique to demonstrate to Jennifer's Paulette Bonafonté how to capture the attention of her crush.



While the "bend and snap" is a fan favourite, the 60-year-old insisted that she believes it is "misleading".



"(The 'bend and snap') is a moment in moviemaking I would just totally disagree with," she said. "I've never had bending over work for me like it did in that movie. I think that the 'bend and snap' is misleading. But I'd have to say when I did do the 'bend and snap,' I was wearing my underwear and I feel like in real life you have to leave it off."



Elsewhere in the chat, Jennifer was questioned about the film quote that fans repeat to her the most.



Without missing a beat, the star noted it was a memorable line that she says as Paulette to Elle in 2003's Legally Blonde 2: "You look like the Fourth of July! Makes me want a hotdog real bad!"



"You know, it's so weird because there's something about the Fourth of July line from Legally Blonde 2. I get so many DMs (direct messages) and texts and people leaving things in my mailbox. And if I'm out on that day, people just go nuts," she added.