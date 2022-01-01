Ezra Miller seeking treatment for 'complex' mental health issues

Ezra Miller is undergoing treatment for "complex mental health issues" following a period of "intense crisis".



The Justice League actor, who uses they/them pronouns, has finally broken their silence to apologise to those who have been "alarmed" by their increasingly erratic behaviour this year.



In a statement provided to Variety by a representative on Monday night, Miller said they would be seeking the treatment to help them return to a healthy life.



"Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment," Miller said. "I want to apologise to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behaviour. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life."



The embattled actor hit headlines in March when they were arrested for disorderly conduct and harassment in Hawaii. The 29-year-old pleaded no contest to the first charge and paid a fine and court costs while the harassment count was dropped.



Earlier this month, the Fantastic Beasts star was charged with felony burglary in Vermont for allegedly stealing alcohol from a private residence in May. They are due to appear in court next month.



In addition, two restraining orders were issued against Miller in June, the first to prevent him from seeing an 18-year-old activist he was allegedly involved with, and the second to stop him from allegedly harassing a mother and her child.



The following month, Rolling Stone published a report claiming Miller was housing a mother and her three young children on their farm in Vermont.



The incidents have become a public relations nightmare for Warner Bros. studio executives. Miller was not involved in publicity for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, which was released in April, and their behaviour left many wondering what would happen to their much-delayed standalone superhero movie The Flash. It is still scheduled to be released in June 2023.