Angelina Jolie revealed as plaintiff in assault lawsuit against Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie is behind a 2016 assault complaint filed against her ex-husband Brad Pitt.



According to a report from Puck, an anonymous assault complaint being investigated by the FBI was revealed to be between the former Hollywood power couple.



The lawsuit filed six years ago - by a plaintiff who wished to remain anonymous - alleged that the plaintiff’s “then-husband” assaulted her on a private plane.



In April this year, Politico reported that the FBI had been requested to turn over documents pertaining to the complaint under Freedom Of Information laws.



Now, Puck has confirmed that the plaintiff was Jolie making a complaint about her then-husband Pitt.



The report states Jolie told an FBI agent that Pitt “physically and verbally assaulted” her and her children while on a private plane. Pitt allegedly took Jolie to the back of the plane, grabbed her shoulders, and shouted, “You’re f**king up this family”.



Per the agent’s notes, Jolie reported that another physical altercation occurred on the same flight - leaving her with an injured elbow. She claimed Pitt had been drinking on the flight and had poured beer on her.



The FBI agent that Jolie met with decided that they would not pursue criminal charges, prompting Jolie to request the agent’s documents in a Freedom Of Information suit. Her request states that being denied the agent’s notes “has hampered, and continues to hamper, her efforts to obtain for her children necessary ongoing care and medical attention”.



The two stars, who split in 2016 after 11 years together, share six children.