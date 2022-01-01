NeNe Leakes posts tribute to late husband Gregg on his birthday

NeNe Leakes posted a birthday tribute to her late husband Gregg Leakes on Tuesday.

In an Instagram post, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star remembered Gregg on what would have been his 67th birthday.

Gregg died in September 2021 after a battle with cancer.

“Missing the man that always had a plan! Today is a tuff one…every year on this date we would be out celebrating you,” NeNe wrote in her tribute post, captioning a photo of the couple. “I can’t believe we are wishing you a heavenly Birthday today. I feel like you went somewhere and you’ll be back.”

NeNe concluded the post: “I miss you everyday Gregg! Happy birthday. We love you so much.”

The pair married for a second time in 2013, after reconciling following a split in 2010. Their son Brentt was born in 1999.