Amy Schumer insists she wasn't 'shading' Tom Holland with social media video

Amy Schumer has insisted she wasn't "shading" Tom Holland by posting a tongue-in-cheek video about celebrities who take breaks from social media.

Over the weekend, the Spider-Man: No Way Home actor took to Instagram to announce that he would no longer be using online platforms because they had become "detrimental" to his mental state.

On Monday, Amy uploaded a video titled "important mental health announcement" and jokingly shared that she plans on using social media more rather than less.

"I've decided for my own mental health to do more social media," the 41-year-old declared. "I find that looking at my phone for eight and a half hours a day is helping me, and it's helping this pimple patch and this breakout. And being in my 40s it's actually really good for me to watch all of Love Island and all of The Bachelors, whether in Paradise or just normal mansions. So, you'll be seeing a lot more of me on social media just for my physical and mental wellbeing."

Amy's video quickly racked up over 160,000 likes, but many followers questioned whether she was mocking Tom.

Yet, in a post on her Instagram Stories, the Trainwreck star clarified that she was simply "making fun" of herself.

"Not shading Spider-Man. Making fun of myself. Of course social media is toxic!" she wrote.