Jonah Hill taking a break from promoting duties due to anxiety

Jonah Hill will not be promoting any of his new projects because of the anxiety attacks he suffers from.

In a statement about his upcoming documentary Stutz, named after his personal therapist Dr. Phil Stutz, the actor announced that he will not appear at any events for the feature or other projects for the time being.

Stutz examines Jonah’s personal struggles balancing his mental health and showbiz career, and features discussions of his worsening anxiety attacks involving the promotion of films.

“I have finished directing my second film, a documentary about me and my therapist which explores mental health in general called Stutz. The whole purpose of making this film is to give therapy and the tools I’ve learned in therapy to a wide audience for private use through an entertaining film,” the 38-year-old said in his statement to Deadline. “I am so grateful that the film will make its world premiere at a prestigious film festival this fall, and I can’t wait to share it with audiences around the world in the hope that it will help those struggling. However, you won’t see me out there promoting this film, or any of my upcoming films, while I take this important step to protect myself.

“If I made myself sicker by going out there and promoting it, I wouldn’t be acting true to myself or to the film.”

Stutz is set to debut on the fall festival scene this year, though it hasn't been stated which one.

Jonah will also be stepping back from the promotion of You People, his new Netflix comedy co-written with Kenya Barris.