Chris Evans reacts to Captain America virginity reveal in She-Hulk

Chris Evans has reacted to the TV series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law revealing when his former Marvel character Captain America first had sex.

In the first episode of Marvel's new TV series, which premiered on Thursday, Tatiana Maslany's character Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk discusses her theory that Evans' character Steve Rogers/Captain America died a virgin.

In a post-credits scene, Bruce Banner/Hulk, played by Mark Ruffalo, reveals that her theory is incorrect and Captain America was not a virgin when he was last seen as an elderly man in 2019's Avengers: Endgame.

"Steve Rogers did so much for us, and he never got to experience sex," Jen said. "And did you see that a*s? Like that a*s did not deserve to die a virgin. It's, like, so sad."

Bruce responded, "Steve Rogers is not a virgin. He lost his virginity to a girl in 1943 on the USO tour."

Evans reacted to the moment on Twitter on Thursday, simply tagging #SheHulk and tweeting a series of laughing and zipped lips emojis.

Ruffalo replied to the post, "Sorry bro. It was under extreme duress."

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Ruffalo revealed that he didn't tell his Avengers co-star about the virginity joke in advance.

"I laughed my a** off. I'm like, 'Does someone need to talk to Captain America about this?' I haven't," he shared. "I was afraid he was going to have it cut. Too late now, buddy. The cat's out of the bag."

The Captain America title has been passed onto Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson, who will get his first standalone movie, Captain America: New World Order, in 2024.