JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew split up again after briefly rekindling romance

Kylie Prew has revealed that she and JoJo Siwa split up again about two months ago.

The former Dance Moms star originally dated Kylie between January and October 2021, and in May this year, she confirmed speculation that they had rekindled their relationship.

However, Kylie recently revealed on Instagram Live that their reunion was short-lived as she has been single for almost two months. She insisted that they are both "happy" despite the breakup and there is no drama between them.

"Someone asked me, just now, if I was single. I am," she said in the video clip, which has been reposted on TikTok. "I've been single for almost two months, and it’s OK, it’s not deep, I promise. Everything’s fine. Not everything has to be messy and gross. Because it’s not. I just wanted to clear the air.

"We’re both safe and happy and healthy and that’s all that matters. It doesn’t need to be drama because that just gives everyone unwanted anxiety, especially if they’re like me."

JoJo, 19, has yet to publicly address Kylie's comments. Loved-up snaps of the couple still remain on her Instagram account, with the most recent being posted on 24 June.

Discussing their first split on Paris Hilton's podcast, This Is Paris, in November, JoJo said, "But she is literally still my best friend... She's awesome. She's having the time of her life; I'm having the time of my life.

"I'm really lucky that I didn't lose her completely because, you know, even though relationships end, friendships don't have to end... I was very happy that it can be, because that's all I wanted."