Amandla Stenberg believes 'being cancelled' is her fate

Amandla Stenberg is philosophical when it comes to cancel culture, specifically when it's aimed at her.



In addition to her acting career, The Hunger Games star also makes her voice heard when it comes to political issues, particularly those surrounding the LGBTQ+ community



This has made the star a target, though the 23-year-old brushed it off in a chat with Euphoria actress and friend Hunter Schafer for The Cut.



"Do I care that I have been cancelled?" she pondered."I consider myself one of the lucky ones because now I don't have to live with some perverse, distorted Catholic guilt... This guilt that seems to derive from the Catholic Church around if I am a good person or not. The world decided that I'm not going to Heaven, so I'm fine with that. See you in hell!



"I don't know. I've been cancelled so many times but from so many different angles, from so many different sides of politics. That has really shown me that that's just my fate."



Delving further into the issue, Amandla, who is gay, explained how speaking openly about who she is "invites" cancelling from the far-right, while those on the far-left also dislike her stance on some topics.



"There are folks on the far left who think that I have done things that have not been inclusive, or that I have unfairly taken up space within media, or that I'm in cahoots with the entertainment industry when it comes to representation of Blackness," she sighed.



"These are all things that I cannot control and also that don't have much to do with me. If we lived in a culture in which people read or listened, then I think I would care a lot more."