Jennifer Coolidge wants Jennifer Lawrence to play her in biopic

Jennifer Coolidge would like Jennifer Lawrence to play her in a biopic.

During an interview for Deadline, The White Lotus actress was asked who she would cast to play her in a potential film about her life, and accordingly, she was quick to name the Silver Linings Playbook star as her top pick.

"There are two different things, who would play you and who would you choose?" she asked. "If I could choose someone to play me, I think I'd have Jennifer Lawrence. I mean, I don't know if she'd like it - she'd probably refuse it - but I really like her."

Over the course of her career, Coolidge has played a number of memorable characters, from Jeanine 'Stifler's Mom' Stifler in the American Pie franchise to manicurist Paulette Bonafonté in the Legally Blonde films.

But the character she is probably most similar to in real life is Tanya McQuoid in The White Lotus.

"There are a lot of things about Tanya McQuoid that are similar. Mike (White, series creator) stole a lot of those things because he witnessed me on a trip to Africa and I know he collected a lot of my eccentric ways and put them into the show. I'm like, 'Oh my God, am I really that bad?'" the 60-year-old sighed. "But as far as who am I most like? I don't know, but I would've liked to have been as confident as Stifler's mom in real life. I would like to have channelled her in my real life because I think I could have had a much more successful love life. She had it going on and she really didn't give a s**t."