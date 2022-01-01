Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams wed in intimate ceremony

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams have tied the knot.



The Modern Family actress and the radio personality wed at a winery near Santa Barbara, California on Saturday.



While details of the ceremony remain under wraps, Sarah's Modern Family co-star Sofia Vergara shared several photos from the event on her Instagram page.



"#sarahandwells wedding," she wrote alongside a cute photo booth snap.



Julie Bowen, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Nolan Gould were also in attendance.



Sarah and Wells started dating in 2017 and got engaged in July 2019. While the pair had originally planned to marry in August 2020, as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, they had to postpone the ceremony several times.



Last month, Sarah travelled to Mexico for her bachelorette party.



"I have the best friends in the entire world, the most amazing humans who love to dance and sing and love each other," the 31-year-old gushed to People. "We were being silly and just feeling free."