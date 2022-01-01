Alison Brie calls GLOW cancellation 'the great heartbreak of my career'

Alison Brie has opened up about the cancellation of Netflix series GLOW in a new interview.



GLOW was a three-season dramedy series following a female wrestling team in 1985, loosely based on the true story of the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling.



Netflix cancelled a previously-ordered fourth and final season of the show in October 2020 after production had already begun, citing pandemic concerns. At the time, bosses at the streaming giant said in a statement to Deadline that physical distancing “makes shooting this physically intimate show with its large ensemble cast especially challenging”.



Almost two years later, series star Alison told Decider that GLOW’s cancellation is “the great heartbreak of my career”.



She added: “It will forever live on as, like, this great thing. I loved working on it - maybe more than anything I’ve worked on! - and I miss it a lot… I feel very grateful for the time I had on the show.”



Though GLOW’s cancellation was “surprising”, Alison said it was "sort of" eclipsed by the shock of everything that was happening globally.



"In a way, it was almost like it put things in perspective," she mused.



Alison is currently promoting the film Spin Me Round, which she co-wrote and star in. It premiered on Friday in theatres and on AMC+.