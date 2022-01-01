Laura Dern pens tribute to her 'miracle dog' after he dies

Laura Dern has paid tribute to her late dog Jamal.

In an Instagram post, the Jurassic Park star mourned the death of her family dog.

“Our beloved Jamal is with his angels now. We are so grateful for his love,” she wrote, captioning a series of photos of the black Labrador. “Thank you incredible Dr. Buote for saving Jamal THREE TIMES. You gave us so many more years with him.”

The actress concluded her post: “He’s a miracle dog. Baby misses you. We do too.”

Mother-of-two Laura received support from her Big Little Lies co-star Reese Witherspoon, who commented: “Oh sister. I’m so sorry for your loss.” Reese’s daughter Ava Phillippe wrote: “such a sweet boy.”

With a broken heart emoji, Julianne Moore told Laura, “sending u love”.