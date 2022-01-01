George R. R. Martin wanted Game of Thrones to run for '10 seasons at least'

George R. R. Martin urged HBO to make Game of Thrones run for at least 10 seasons.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, the author recalled telling TV bosses, who based the smash hit show on his fantasy series A Song of Ice and Fire, to consider filming up to 13 seasons.

In the end, Game Of Thrones ran for eight series, with creators co-creators David Benioff and D. B. Weiss receiving widespread criticism for how they ended things.

“I was saying it needs to be 10 seasons at least and maybe 12, 13. I lost that one," Martin told the publication.

The last two seasons of Game of Thrones were released ahead of the books, with the writer still working on his final two A Song Of Ice and Fire stories - which he promises will have a different ending to the TV show.

Martin further explained that once Game of Thrones moved beyond the storyline of his published books, he lost his influence on the direction of the show.

“I had no contribution to the later seasons except, you know, inventing the world, the story and all the characters,” he said in his interview. “I believe I have more influence now (on prequel series House of the Dragon) than I did on the original show.”

House of the Dragon hit TV screens on 21 August.