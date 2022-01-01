Harry Styles won't make another movie 'for a while'

Harry Styles is set to take a break from making movies.

The As It Was singer made his acting debut in Christopher Nolan's 2017 war film Dunkirk, and made a cameo as Eros/Starfox in Eternals.

Harry is currently in the post-production phase of Don't Worry Darling and My Policeman, and in an interview for the September 2022 issue of Rolling Stone, he explained that he isn't in a rush to headline another major Hollywood film.

"I don't imagine I'd do a movie for a while," the British star noted. "I think there'll be a time again when I'll crave it. But when you're making music, something's happening. It feels really creative, and it feeds stuff. A large part of acting is the doing-nothing, waiting thing. Which if that's the worst part, then it's a pretty good job. But I don't find that section of it to be that fulfilling. I like doing it in the moment, but I don't think I'll do it a lot."

Harry went on to share that he still struggles with some aspects of acting, especially in that he doesn't receive the same sort of validation onset as he does when performing onstage.

"In music, there's such an immediate response to what you do. You finish a song and people clap," the 28-year-old continued. "When you're filming and they say 'cut,' there's maybe part of you that expects everyone to start clapping, (but) they don't. Everyone, obviously, goes back to doing their jobs, and you're like, 'Oh, s**t, was it that bad?'"

Elsewhere in the conversation, Harry hinted that he is also working on new music.

"I'm always writing," he teased. "I think all of us are so excited to get back to it, which feels insane because we've just put an album out."

The former One Direction singer dropped his third studio album, Harry's House, in May.