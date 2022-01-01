Alison Brie shuts down rumours she was considered for She-Hulk

Alison Brie has addressed rumours that she was considered for the role of She-Hulk.

While speaking to Yahoo Entertainment for a video interview, the GLOW actress was asked about rumours that she was considered for the title role in Marvel's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law television series, which stars Tatiana Maslany.

Alison revealed during the interview that she was never in the running for the role.

"I have no idea. I don't know if we'll ever know if it was legit... it was odd," she said of the rumours' mysterious origin. "It was definitely odd."

The actress explained that she first heard the rumour from "a man... like, in that time period I went to pick up a sandwich at a sandwich shop and there was a man who was like, 'I just read that you got cast as She-Hulk.' I was like, 'Well, you're the first one who has told me about it. Maybe I should check with my agents.'"

She added that there was a lot of "misinformation going on when it came to She-Hulk".

However, Alison said she loves Tatiana in the role.

"Tatiana Maslany is such a talented actress," she praised. "I'm really looking forward to seeing what she does with it... she's incredible. I love Orphan Black, I watched every episode of that. I think she's so talented, and the trailers look so fun. I'm excited to watch."

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premiered on Disney+ last week.