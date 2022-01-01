Kathy Griffin asks fans to help interpret cancer scan after doctor 'ghosts' her

Kathy Griffin has posted a call out on social media asking fans to help interpret the results of her latest cancer scan.

The Love Wrecked star was diagnosed with lung cancer in August 2021 and had half of her left lung removed that month. She announced that she was cancer-free in December.

But on Monday, Griffin posted a report relating to her latest scan on her Instagram page and asked followers for guidance on what the terminology means.

"OK, I know this is crazy but I cannot get an oncologist on the phone and the surgeon who did my half of lung removal has ghosted me," she wrote, before explaining why she decided upon the unconventional method of obtaining medical advice. "This is what it's come to people! I'm putting my scan results on Instagram in hopes that somebody will put it under an oncologist's nose and send me some sort of interpretation in English of what's going on with my post-operation situation!"

The comedian concluded, "Social media can be used for good, dammit!"

Griffin also posted her request on Twitter, at which point one user recommended contacting Santa Monica-based Dr Robert McKenna.

"He was the surgeon who did my 1/2 left lung removal," the 61-year-old replied. "But, I lost confidence in him bc (because) the day he did my surgery in the am, he himself underwent anesthesia a couple hours later in the same hospital & had his own knee operated on. So he didn't eat or drink before he cut me (sic)."

Tweeting a photo of her reply, Griffin added, "Sucks! He ruined my vocal chords (sic) & my arytenoids permanently! My voice is my living. It's discouraging 2 me that people are sticking up 4 a surgeon who has caused me so many difficulties. I had stage 1. I sure wish I had gotten chemo/radiation instead of surgery with this hack Dr (sic)."

Representatives for McKenna have not yet commented on Griffin's allegations.

However, the My Life on the D-List star also noted that she had no desire to take legal action against the doctor or the hospital.

"Most of all, it won't get me my voice back. It won't make my laryngeal nerve or my vagus nerve heal," she added.