Sylvester Stallone denies split rumours after covering up tattoo of wife

Sylvester Stallone has rejected split rumours after covering up a tattoo portrait of his wife Jennifer Flavin.

Earlier this month, tattoo artist Zach Perez posted a photo on Instagram showing him working on a design on the 76-year-old's left arm.

He also shared a snap of the final design, an image of Stallone's dog Butkus from the 1976 movie Rocky, but later deleted it after fans began to question why he had concealed the tribute to Flavin.

On Tuesday, a representative for Stallone issued a statement to DailyMail.com in which they explained the changes to the star's distinctive body art.

"Mr. Stallone intended to refresh the tattoo image of his wife Jennifer, however, the results were unsatisfactory and, unfortunately, unfixable. As a result, he had to cover the original image with a tattoo of his dog from Rocky, Butkus," they commented. "Mr. Stallone loves his family. The Stallones are presently filming a reality show together which will debut on Paramount+."

Last week, Flavin also triggered speculation about the status of her relationship with Stallone when she shared a photo of herself and their daughters Sophia, 25, Sistine, 24, and 20-year-old Scarlet with the caption, "the 4 of us forever".

"These girls are my priority. Nothing else matters. The 4 of us forever. #truth #family #forever," she wrote.

Stallone has most recently been filming the TV series Tulsa King, which is set to be released in November.

The actor and former model Flavin, 54, wed in 1997.