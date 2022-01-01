Meghan Markle calls new podcast 'unfiltered'

Meghan Markle has vowed to show the "real me" in her new "unfiltered" Archetypes podcast.

The debut episode of the Spotify podcast was released on 23 August, featuring the Duchess of Sussex speaking to tennis champion Serena Williams.

Before hearing the chat, the former actress, who found fame on TV show Suits, gave an introduction on Archetypes' mission.

“People should expect the real me in this, and probably the me that they’ve never gotten to know - certainly not in the past few years, where everything is through the lens of the media as opposed to, ‘Hey, it’s me,’” Meghan said in the promo. “I’m just excited to be myself and talk and be unfiltered and…yeah, it’s fun.”

During her conversation with Serena, Meghan, 41, spoke on the double standards that women are faced with in everyday life.

“I don’t remember ever personally feeling the negative connotation behind the word ‘ambitious’ until I started dating my now-husband,” she told listeners, referring to Prince Harry. “Apparently ambition is a terrible, terrible thing, for a woman. That is, according to some.

“Since I’ve felt the negativity behind it, it’s really hard to un-feel it.”

Meghan and Harry decided to step down from their roles as senior members of the British royal family in January 2020.