Anne Heche's son explains significance behind Hollywood Forever Cemetery burial

Anne Heche’s son has explained why the star is interred at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery, calling it “a living place”.



According to the late actress' death certificate - obtained by Extra TV - Heche’s remains were buried at the famous cemetery after she was cremated on 18 August.



Heche died earlier this month at the age of 53 after her Mini Cooper crashed into a Los Angeles home. After being hospitalised for burn injuries, pulmonary injuries, and an anoxic brain injury, the actress never regained consciousness.



In a statement to E! News, her son Homer Laffoon explained why her family chose to bury her remains at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery.



“It’s beautiful, serene and she will be among her Hollywood peers,” 20-year-old Homer said. “Most importantly, Hollywood Forever is a living place, where people attend movies and concerts and other events. She was our Mom, but the kindness and the outpouring of the past few days reminded us that she also belongs to her fans, to the entertainment community, and now, to the ages.”



Judy Garland, Cecil B. DeMille, Chris Cornell, Mickey Rooney, Anton Yelchin, and many other famous names are also buried at the final resting place.



Last week, mother-of-two Heche’s death was officially ruled an accident in a statement that determined she died from “inhalation and thermal injuries” from the car crash’s resulting fire, as well as “sternal fracture due to blunt force trauma”.