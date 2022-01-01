Olivia Wilde denies Harry Styles was paid more than Florence Pugh for Don't Worry Darling

Olivia Wilde has denied Harry Styles was paid a much higher wage for Don't Worry Darling than Florence Pugh.

The As It Was singer plays Jack in the upcoming psychological thriller, while the Little Women actress portrays his wife Alice.

Earlier this year, rumours began to circulate that Harry was being paid more than three times the amount Florence received, but in a new interview for Variety, director Olivia rejected the rumours.

"There has been a lot out there that I largely don't pay attention to. But the absurdity of invented clickbait and subsequent reaction regarding a nonexistent pay disparity between our lead and supporting actors really upset me," she commented. "I'm a woman who has been in this business for over 20 years, and it's something that I have fought for myself and others, especially being a director. There is absolutely no validity to those claims."

In July, editors at Page Six claimed Florence was unhappy that Olivia and Harry started dating in January 2021 after meeting on the set of the project.

The Booksmart filmmaker declined to comment on the rumours but called the 26-year-old "extraordinary" and the "most exciting young actress working today".

However, she did express her disappointment that the speculation had hit headlines in tabloid media.

"The whole culture of celebrity gossip is interesting as a distracting tool to numb people from the greater pains of the world," the 38-year-old continued. "Escapism is really a very human quality, searching for something to anaesthetise the painful reality of so many people's lives. I don't blame people for seeking escapism, but I think the tabloid media is a tool to pit women against one another and to shame them."

Don't Worry Darling, also starring Gemma Chan, Nick Kroll, and Chris Pine, is set to premiere at the Venice Film Festival on 5 September.