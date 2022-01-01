Scott Disick dating Kimberly Stewart

Scott Disick and Kimberly Stewart have sparked romance rumours after being snapped holding hands.



Scott was photographed opening a car door for Kimberly on 17 August, and the two held hands in a photo taken at Santa Monica on Sunday.



Us Weekly reports that an unnamed source confirmed the pair have been “dating for a few months” and are “really into each other”.



The source cautioned that Scott, who shares three children with ex Kourtney Kardashian, and Rod Stewart's daughter are not “serious yet”, but have been “getting to know each other in a different way than seeing each other as friends”.



Kimberly’s brother Sean introduced the two and they’ve been in the same social circles since, Page Six reports.



They first sparked romance rumours in September 2015 but a representative for Kimberly, who has 11-year-old daughter Delilah with Benicio del Toro, shut them down, saying: “There’s absolutely no truth to the story.”



Neither Scott, 39, nor 43-year-old Kimberly have commented.