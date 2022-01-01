Vanessa Bryant awarded $16 million in damages over Kobe crash photos

Vanessa Bryant has reached a settlement in her lawsuit with LA County over photos first responders shared of her husband Kobe Bryant and their daughter Gianna after a fatal helicopter crash.



A federal jury ordered Los Angeles County to pay $31 million (£26 million) in damages to Kobe's widow and her co-plaintiff Chris Chester in a lawsuit over the actions of first responders to the crash that killed the Los Angeles Lakers star, his 13-year-old daughter and the other seven people on board in January 2020 when it crashed into a Calabasas hillside.



Chester’s wife Sarah and their 13-year-old daughter Payton were also among the victims.



Bryant and Chester filed a complaint that first responders snapped and shared photos of the scene.



After four hours of deliberations, a federal jury awarded Bryant $16 million (£13.5 million) and Chester $15 million (£12.6 million) in damages on Wednesday.