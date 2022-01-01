Vivica A. Fox hasn't spoken to Jada Pinkett Smith since criticising her Oscars slap response

Vivica A. Fox is yet to speak to Jada Pinkett Smith after blasting the talk show host's reaction to her husband Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at this year's Oscars.



While speaking to People, Vivica, 58, was asked for her reaction to Will's return to public life after the infamous incident, where she admitted she hasn't had contact with the married stars.



“I think they’re just really going through a season of healing right now,” she explained of their silence towards her.



“Listen, I love Will Smith. He’s one of my favourite people on the planet. We all make mistakes. If there’s one person that deserves a second chance, it is him. I think he’s taken full accountability for his actions and he apologised.”



Vivica, who starred alongside Will in Independence Day and Jada in Set It Off, previously spoke about the slap and resulting backlash on The Wendy Williams Show, addressing Jada's comments on the incident during her Red Table Talk series.



Jada had said, “My deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile. With the state of the world today, we need ’em both”.



To which Vivica responded by saying she “wished that we could have had a little bit more accountability and for it to not seem so self-righteous on Jada’s part".