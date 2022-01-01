Sylvester Stallone denies divorce filing stemmed from argument over dog

Sylvester Stallone has rejected a claim suggesting his wife Jennifer Flavin filed for divorce after they had an argument about a dog.



According to editors at TMZ, the former model filed to end her marriage to the Hollywood actor at a court in Florida on Friday.



In the documents, Flavin stated that the union is "irretrievably broken" and that she wants assets amassed during the marriage to be "equitably distributed" between them.



On Wednesday, sources also told TMZ that Stallone had recently wanted to get a Rottweiler "for protection", which allegedly led to a disagreement that brought up wider issues within the relationship.



However, Stallone later issued a statement in which he denied the speculation.



"We did not end the relationship on such a trivial argument," the 76-year-old said. "We just went in different directions. I have the highest respect for Jennifer. I will always love her. She's an amazing woman. She's the nicest human being I've ever met."



Split rumours began to circulate earlier this month when tattoo artist Zach Perez shared a photo of him covering up a portrait of Flavin on Stallone's left arm. He also shared a snap of the final design - an image of Stallone's dog Butkus from the 1976 movie Rocky.



Meanwhile, Flavin triggered rumours about the status of her relationship with Stallone when she shared a photo of herself and their daughters Sophia, 25, Sistine, 24, and 20-year-old Scarlet with the caption, "the 4 of us forever".



"These girls are my priority. Nothing else matters. The 4 of us forever. #truth #family #forever," she wrote in the caption.



Stallone and Flavin wed in 1997.



The Expendables star was also married to Sasha Czack between 1974 and 1985 and to Brigitte Nielsen from 1985 until 1987.