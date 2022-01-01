Jimmy O. Yang has 'banned' his father from attending his premieres

Jimmy O. Yang "banned" his father from attending his film premieres after he "embarrassed" him too much.

The Silicon Valley star has championed his dad Richard Ouyang's entertainment career, and helped him land gigs in various projects including the movie Patriots Day and the TV show Space Force.

But after Richard attempted to film the cinema screen at the premiere of Easter Sunday earlier this month, Jimmy decided his father had gone one step too far.

"He brought these Ray-Ban glasses. They're like the old Snapchat glasses that you press a button and they record. But then a bright light will shine," he told Simu Liu during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday. "So, when my scene came on in the movie theatre, it was just a bright flashlight on his face. I'm like dad, 'What are you doing?' and I ripped (the glasses) off him. I'm like, 'You're committing a federal crime right now recording in a movie theatre and, like, embarrassing me. He's banned, he's done."

Jimmy went on to share that his dad still wants to pursue a career in Hollywood but has set his sights on stand-up comedy.

"He wants to do stand-up now. I told him, 'If you want to do stand-up, go and do some open mics. That's how everyone starts.' And he's like, 'No, I do theatres only,'" the 35-year-old sighed.