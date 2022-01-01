Shia LaBeouf denies he was fired from Don't Worry Darling

Shia LaBeouf has denied he was fired from Olivia Wilde's film Don't Worry Darling.

In an interview with Variety earlier this week, Wilde opened up about firing the Honey Boy actor from her psychological thriller and replacing him with Harry Styles. She explained that his "combative energy" and acting process were "not conducive" to the team.

LaBeouf disputed her version of events on Thursday, claiming that he decided to quit the film because he wasn't given enough time to rehearse with his co-stars.

He also forwarded two emails to the publication that he allegedly sent Wilde after her interview was published on Wednesday. In one of the emails, which Variety published in full, he insisted the firing "never took place".

"You and I both know the reasons for my exit. I quit your film because your actors & I couldn’t find time to rehearse," he wrote. "Firing me never took place, Olivia. And while I fully understand the attractiveness of pushing that story because of the current social landscape, the social currency that brings. It is not the truth. So I am humbly asking, as a person with an eye toward making things right, that you correct the narrative as best you can. I hope none of this negatively effects (sic) you, and that your film is successful in all the ways you want it to be."

LaBeouf also reportedly sent Variety screenshots of text messages seemingly exchanged between him and Wilde in August 2020 to back up his claim.

In the email, the Transformers actor acknowledged that he is "still (a) persona-non-grata and may remain as such for the rest of my life" due to allegations of sexual battery made against him by his ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs in December 2020.

"My failings with Twigs are fundamental and real, but they are not the narrative that has been presented. There is a time and a place to deal with such things, and I am trying to navigate a nuanced situation with respect for her and the truth, hence my silence. But this situation with your film and my 'firing' will never have a court date with which to deal with the facts," he wrote, referring to his upcoming April 2023 trial over Twigs' lawsuit.

The actor also revealed in his email that he was 627 days - more than 20 months - sober and was the father of a five-month-old daughter named Isabel with his "wife" Mia Goth.

LaBeouf and Goth were originally married between 2016 and 2018 before they separated and filed for divorce. However, they reunited in March 2020 and were seen wearing their wedding rings once again.