Mindy Kaling will speak publicly about children's conception when they feel ready

Mindy Kaling is open to discussing her children's conception stories when they are old enough to give their permission.

The Mindy Project star refuses to post pictures of her four-year-old daughter Katherine and son Spencer, who turns two next month, on social media, discuss their conception stories, or reveal the identity of their father or fathers.

In an interview with Marie Claire magazine, Mindy explained that she is keeping those details to herself to protect the privacy of her kids and give them chance to tell their own stories when they're ready. She added that she will gladly speaking publicly or even write a book with her daughter about their journey when the time feels right.

"I want them to be old enough to talk to me about it and (tell me) how they want me to talk about it," she explained. "I'm the only parent my kids have... I think I err on the side of super cautious so that there's less things that they can potentially be mad at me about down the line."

Discussing the topic of children elsewhere in the interview, The Office actress said she wishes the process of freezing eggs was cheaper and more accessible to all women, not just the privileged.

"I wish every 19-year-old girl would come home from college and that the gift - instead of buying them jewellery or a vacation or whatever - is that their parents would take them to freeze their eggs," the 43-year-old stated. "They could do that once and have all these eggs for them, for their futures... to focus in your twenties and thirties on your career, and yes, love, but to know that when you're emotionally ready, and, if you don't have a partner, you can still have children."