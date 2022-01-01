Hugh Bonneville loved his 'different' role in I Came By

Hugh Bonneville loved doing something "slightly different" in 'I Came By'.

The 58-year-old actor is best-known for playing the Earl of Grantham in 'Downton Abbey' - but Hugh relished the challenge of starring in the new Netflix film, which centres on a young graffiti artist who discovers a shocking secret.

Hugh told HeyUGuys: "I think it's quite interesting to play someone who is clearly a member of the establishment. But actually, there's more behind the eyes, so to speak.

"I think without being too heavy-handed, it's a little eye-opener of the people at the top of society and what they ... what they can get away with. They can get away with murder, so to speak.

"It was fun to play something that ... you know, audiences have got used to seeing me in a big house with a labrador or a small house with a bear, so to play something that was slightly different was fun."

Meanwhile, Hugh starred in 'Downton Abbey: A New Era' earlier this year, and he conceded that the movie marked the ideal time to end the series.

The veteran actor said: "I suspect, on a practical level, it’s run its course now. I think that was a good time to quit. I don’t know.

"I’m never gonna second guess the future, but did think for a while, actually, yeah, why not, let’s keep going. But I do think it could get a bit thin. I think the second film was such a joyous one and such a good note on which to end the story. And it does feel like it can end.

"There’s still open doors in it, but I think it might be the right time to stop."