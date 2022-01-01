Johnny Depp makes surprise appearance at 2022 MTV Video Music Awards

Johnny Depp made a series of surprise cameo appearances at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night.



During the awards ceremony, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor's face was digitally projected onto the show's moon person mascot, which dangled from the ceiling of the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.



He delivered a series of short lines in between commercial breaks and poked fun at the status of his troubled career following two high-profile court cases involving his ex-wife Amber Heard.



"You know what? I needed the work," Johnny joked of his decision to accept the hologram gig, before the first award was handed out.



Forty-five minutes later, he appeared again to add, "Hey VMAs, let's get back to the f**king music, shall we?"



In Johnny's third cameo, he advertised his availability for various gigs.



"I just want you guys to know that I'm available for birthdays, bar mitzvahs, bat mitzvahs, weddings, wakes - any old thing you need. Anything," the 59-year-old joked. "You name it. Oh, I'm also a dentist!"



His surprise appearance comes more than two months after a jury in Virginia found Amber liable for defaming Johnny in a 2018 op-ed in which she described herself as a figure representing domestic abuse. He was awarded more than $10 million (£8.5 million) in damages.



Although he has yet to make a comeback in Hollywood, Johnny has managed to find projects in Europe and is currently filming French director Maïwenn's Jeanne du Barry, in which he plays King Louis XV.



It was also announced earlier this month that he will direct his first film in 25 years with Modigliani, a film about Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani.