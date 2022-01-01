Prince Charles guest edits The Voice newspaper

Prince Charles has guest edited the 40th-anniversary edition of British African-Caribbean newspaper The Voice.



In a statement, the Prince of Wales said he was "so touched" to be asked to edit The Voice's 40th-anniversary edition. He remarked that the British newspaper, which focuses on Black issues and culture, had become "an institution" over its 40-year run.



"Over the last four decades, with all the enormous changes that they have witnessed, Britain's only surviving black newspaper has become an institution and a crucial part of the fabric of our society," he said. "This is why I was so touched to be invited to edit this special edition."



The Voice's editor Lester Holloway also made a statement on the special edition.



"Our readers may be surprised at the parallels between the issues which The Voice has campaigned on for four decades and the work the Prince of Wales has been involved in over the same period, often behind the scenes," Lester's statement reads. "In past decades these causes were once scorned and ridiculed, but today they are widely acknowledged."



The 40th-anniversary edition goes on sale on 1 September. It includes interviews with Idris Elba, Bernardine Evaristo, and Baroness Lawrence.



The Voice is the only British national African-Caribbean weekly newspaper in the U.K. It was first published in 1982.