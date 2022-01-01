Meghan, Duchess of Sussex accuses U.K. press of calling her children the N-word

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex resented having to share photos of her son Archie with U.K. media outlets while she was a working royal.

In an explosive new interview for The Cut, the 41-year-old explained that she was expected to give images of her and husband Prince Harry's now three-year-old son to the Royal Rota - the select group of media representatives that report on events attended by Queen Elizabeth II and her family members.

However, Meghan noted that she didn't understand why she should have to grant access to people who allegedly made racist remarks about her little boy.

"There's literally a structure...Why would I give the very people that are calling my children the N-word a photo of my child before I can share it with the people that love my child?" she asked. "You tell me how that makes sense and then I'll play that game."

It's unclear if Meghan was referring to one person or a specific news organisation.

The California native and Harry are also parents to 14-month-old Lilibet.

A spokesperson for the royal family has not yet commented on the claims.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Meghan hinted that she is considering getting back on Instagram, after she shut down her personal accounts prior to her marriage to Harry in May 2018. The former Suits star and her husband stepped down as senior members of the British royal family in January 2020.

But while Archetypes podcast host is no longer taking up royal duties, she still feels a responsibility to the young girls who look up to her.

"I just look at all of them and think, 'You have the power within you to create a life greater than any fairy tale you've ever read.' I don't mean that in terms of, 'You could marry a prince one day.' I mean you can find love. You can find happiness. You can be up against what could feel like the greatest obstacle and then you can find happiness again," she added.