Meghan, Duchess of Sussex claims Prince Harry has 'lost' relationship with Prince Charles

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex doesn't want Prince Harry to "lose" his relationship with his father Prince Charles.

In an interview for The Cut, the 41-year-old reflected on how tabloid culture in the U.K. had led to tension between herself and her father Thomas Markle, as well as a rift between her husband Harry, 37, and his dad - the heir apparent to the British throne.

"Harry said to me: 'I lost my dad in this process,'" she told the publication, noting that she didn't believe Harry and Charles's issues didn't need to unfold the same way as they did for her and Thomas.

Meghan also indicated that the tension started when she launched a lawsuit against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), the publisher of The Mail on Sunday and MailOnline, over the publication of a private letter she sent her father.

Last December, three appeal judges upheld an earlier judgment against ANL, with newspaper bosses apologising and covering a portion of her legal costs.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Meghan noted that she believes there is "room for forgiveness" within her family situation.

"I think forgiveness is really important," she continued. "It takes a lot more energy to not forgive, but it takes a lot of effort to forgive. I've really made an active effort, especially knowing that I can say anything."

Meghan and Harry, who wed in 2018, stepped down as senior members of the British royal family in January 2020. They now live in California with their children, Archie, three, and 14-month-old Lilibet.