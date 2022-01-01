Natalie Portman's TV series forced to shut down production following violent threat

Natalie Portman's upcoming series Lady in the Lake recently halted production after a crew member was threatened by a group of locals.

Executives of the Apple TV+ series recently paused production in Baltimore, Maryland after a pair of men approached a crew member and demanded money before threatening violence.

The altercation, which occurred on 26 August, was first reported by The Baltimore Banner and confirmed by series producers in a statement to multiple outlets.

"Friday afternoon, on the Baltimore set of our production Lady in the Lake, prior to the arrival of the cast and crew, per their call time, a driver on our production crew was confronted by two men, one of whom brandished a gun directed at our driver, and then they fled the location," Endeavor Content representatives said.

According to the Baltimore Police Department, the locals declared they would allow filming to continue if they were paid $50,000 (£43,000). When the driver didn't pay, they threatened to return that evening and "shoot someone" if production continued.

Executives on the show decided to "err on the side of caution" and reschedule the shoot at a different location.

"We are working with the Baltimore Police Department as the investigation is ongoing. The safety and security of our crew, cast and all who work across our productions is our highest priority, and we are thankful no one was injured," Endeavor Content reps continued.

"Production will resume with increased security measures going forward. It has been a privilege filming Lady in the Lake in Baltimore, working with its vibrant community across many areas."

They did not divulge when the shoot will resume.