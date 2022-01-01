Meghan, Duchess of Sussex clarifies comment about Prince Harry's relationship with his father

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has clarified a statement she made about Prince Harry's relationship with Prince Charles in a recent interview.

In a chat for The Cut, the 41-year-old reflected on how tabloid culture in the U.K. had led to tension between herself and her father Thomas Markle, as well as an apparent rift between her husband Harry, 37, and his dad - the heir apparent to the British throne.

"Harry said to me: 'I lost my dad in this process,'" she told the publication, seemingly indicating that she didn't believe Harry and Charles's issues needed to unfold the same way as they did for her and Thomas.

After the comment made headlines around the world, Meghan's representative issued a statement to E! News on Tuesday in which they confirmed that she was referring to her relationship with her estranged father Thomas.

Charles has not yet responded to the controversy. However, a source told The Press Association, "The Prince of Wales loves both his sons."

Meghan and Harry, who wed in 2018, stepped down as senior members of the British royal family in January 2020. They now live in California with their children, Archie, three, and 14-month-old Lilibet.

In a TV special with Oprah Winfrey that aired in March 2021, Harry revealed that Charles had declined his calls amid his decision to move to the U.S.

"There's a lot of hurt that's happened," he said at the time. "I will continue to make it one of my priorities to try and heal that relationship."