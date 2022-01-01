James Gunn has a list of actors that he won't work with

James Gunn keeps a list of actors that he will never work with.



The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' director revealed during a Q and A on Twitter that he keeps a "long list" of stars that he won't collaborate with and has no qualms about recasting "a*******".



James tweeted: "If it's their temperament and it's serious, I'll immediately recast.



"Life's too short for a*******. Same if they're repeatedly very late, which I hate, or unprepared. I have a long list of actors, A-list and otherwise, I'll never work with for these reasons."



Gunn revealed that he is willing to work with a performer if they give their all and will only make casting changes if the quality of the film would be "harmed".



He wrote on the social media platform: "But if it's performance related, and they're putting their all into it, I'll do everything on my end to make it work until it's absolutely clear the quality of the project will be perceivably harmed if we don't recast. This can happen with really talented actors who just don't fit."



James explained that he always does due diligence on potential cast and crew members and refuses to hire "jerks".



The 56-year-old filmmaker explained: "I always do due diligence on actors and production heads with directors, actors, producers and crew members I trust.



"If it checks out they're jerks (not just cranky or curmudgeons but actual jerks) or irresponsible I don't hire them. Some actors I already know never to even consider."



James also revealed that he has a strong bond with the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' cast members.



He wrote: "I'm very attached to the 'Guardians' cast. Some of them are among my best friends in the world. But I'm even more attached to the 'Guardians' characters, and that's what gets me emotional while writing."