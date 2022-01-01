Kate Moss recalls unusual way Johnny Depp first gifted her diamonds

Kate Moss has recalled the unconventional way Johnny Depp once presented her with a diamond necklace.



In a new interview for British Vogue, the supermodel was asked to discuss 20 of her most famous outfits.



While reflecting on the white John Galliano dress she wore to the 1995 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City, Kate revealed that she chose to accessorise the ensemble with jewellery gifted to her by her boyfriend at the time, Hollywood actor Johnny.



"That diamond necklace Johnny gave me, they were the first diamonds I ever owned. He pulled them out of the crack of his a**e," she laughed. "We were going out to dinner and he said, 'I've got something in my bum, can you have a look,' and I was like, 'What?' and I put my hand down his trousers and I pulled out a diamond necklace. That diamond necklace."



Kate and Johnny dated between 1994 and 1998.



Elsewhere in the conversation, the star touched upon how excited she was to land her very first British Vogue cover photoshoot in 1993.



"When I had my first Vogue cover I thought, 'All right I've made it, that's it, I don't have to do it anymore.' I think I was 19. It was really special, for me to be on Vogue it was like, 'Wow, I couldn't believe it.' I've got it framed at home. It's one of my favourite pictures, I think," the 48-year-old mused.