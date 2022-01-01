Ana de Armas unsure why Blonde is rated NC-17

Ana de Armas doesn't "understand" why 'Blonde' has been rated NC-17.



The 34-year-old actress portrays the late Marilyn Monroe in the upcoming Netflix movie and she admitted she was baffled when the film received the classification - meaning it shouldn't be watched by anyone aged 17 or under - because there are so many other "way more explicit" films out there.



She told Lofficiel USA magazine: “I didn’t understand why that happened. I can tell you a number of shows or movies that are way more explicit with a lot more sexual content than 'Blonde'."



However, Ana acknowledged it was important for the movie - which is based on a novel by Joyce Carol Oates - had to "go to uncomfortable places" to tell Marilyn's story properly.



She added: "But to tell this story it is important to show all these moments in Marilyn’s life that made her end up the way that she did. It needed to be explained. Everyone [in the cast] knew we had to go to uncomfortable places. I wasn’t the only one.”



The 'Knives Out' star insisted she had to do more than just "imitate" the screen icon in her performance.



She said: “My job wasn’t to imitate her. I was interested in her feelings, her journey, her insecurities, and her voice, in the sense that she didn’t really have one.”



The Cuban-born star had never seen any of Marilyn's movies growing up so she is "proud" director Andrew Dominik had faith she could pull off the role.



She said: “I didn’t grow up knowing Marilyn or her movies.



“I am proud to have Andrew’s trust and the chance to pull it off. I feel like whether you’re a Cuban or an American actress, anyone should feel the pressure.”