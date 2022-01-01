Tyrese Gibson ordered to pay estranged wife over $10,000 per month in child support

Tyrese Gibson has been ordered to pay his estranged wife Samantha Lee more than $10,000 (£8,600) per month in child support.

A judge ruled in a Georgia court on Tuesday that the Fast and the Furious star will now have to pay $10,690 (£9,200) monthly in child support to Lee, according to Page Six.

Gibson and Lee announced they were divorcing in December 2020 after almost four years of marriage. The pair share a three-year-old daughter Soraya Lee.

The judge also ruled that the two should split childcare, school, and health insurance costs for Soraya equally between them and that Gibson should maintain a life insurance plan worth $1.9 million (£1.64 million) with Soraya as the beneficiary and Lee as the trustee.

While announcing the ruling, the judge insisted the order was made in Soraya's "best interest", telling Gibson they were "levelling the economic playing field".

The judge continued, "I want you both to love your kid, and I want you both to tell your kid to love the other parent, because that's how we get successful human beings.

"Nobody won here and nobody lost. The kid lost, because she doesn't have her parents together. Minimise the effects of that loss. Minimise it in every way, shape and form you can."

He further emphasised that child support payments are "not a punishment" for Gibson, saying, "You're going to see the dividends it pays in your child. Put that money where it belongs - in the child."

Gibson and Lee married in February 2017 and welcomed Soraya in October 2018.

The actor also shares a 15-year-old daughter named Shayla with his first wife Norma.