Lea Michele spent 'intense time' reflecting on workplace behaviour following allegations

Lea Michele spent an "intense time" reflecting on her conduct in the workplace after she was accused of bullying and diva-like behaviour in 2020.

In June 2020, Samantha Ware accused Michele of acting in a rude manner and behaving with "traumatic microaggressions" on the set of Glee back in late 2014, leading others to share stories about the 36-year-old being unpleasant to work with.

Michele, who apologised at the time, told The New York Times on Thursday that the allegations prompted an "intense time of reflection" which has made her better equipped to lead the company of Broadway's Funny Girl from next week.

"I really understand the importance and value now of being a leader," she said. "It means not only going and doing a good job when the camera's rolling, but also when it's not. And that wasn't always the most important thing for me.

"Everyone here has been through a lot, and I just have to come in and be prepared and do a good job and be respectful of the fact that this is their space."

Michele declined to address Ware's specific allegations as she doesn't "feel the need to handle things" through the media, however, she acknowledged that her style of working is intense.

"I have an edge to me. I work really hard. I leave no room for mistakes," she admitted. "That level of perfectionism, or that pressure of perfectionism, left me with a lot of blind spots."

Michele takes over the lead role of Fanny Brice in the Broadway revival of Funny Girl on 6 September.